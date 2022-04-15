3 GOP congressional candidates to attend debate hosted by conspiracy-touting conservative group

Upper from left, Scott Gryder, Mike Koolidge, Jack Lombardi and lower from left, James Marter and Jaime Milton are candidates in the 14th Congressional District Republican primary race.

Three Republicans running for Illinois' 14th Congressional District seat are set to appear Wednesday at a debate organized by a conservative group promoting a conspiracy theory involving banks, media companies, Democrats and other groups.

Candidates Jack Lombardi of Manhattan, Michael Koolidge of Rochelle and James Marter of Oswego are on the bill for the Stamp Act PAC event at Whitetail Ridge Golf Club, 7671 Clubhouse Drive, Yorkville.

Two other candidates seeking the GOP nomination in the 14th District -- Scott Gryder of Oswego and Jaime Milton of Fox River Grove -- aren't scheduled to attend, although Milton said she was asked to participate.

The Stamp Act PAC website alleges a "corrupt bargain" exists involving "Big Tech, Big Media, Big Pharma, Big Banks and Democrat politicians." Those groups aim to "destroy the republic," the site says.

The Stamp Act PAC's mission, the website says, is to "defend the Constitution and the natural rights of every person" by educating the public and assisting conservative candidates.

The site further says attempts to infringe on the Second Amendment "must be resisted," that "Cancel Culture and the infringement on free speech must stop" and that "vaccine passports must never be allowed," among other political statements.

The Daily Herald asked all the GOP candidates if they believe in the conspiracy theory put forth by the group and in its other political stances, and if those statements give them any pause about participating in the debate.

Of the candidates attending the debate, only Lombardi responded.

"Just because I appear before a group does not mean I have to agree with everything they say, just as my wife and I don't always agree on everything," he said.

Lombardi said he believes extremists within the Democratic Party have captured the organization and "want to fundamentally change the fabric of the United States." He cited U.S. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont as examples.

Lombardi also said debates are important to the election process and democracy.

Gryder said he can't attend the debate because of another engagement. He added that he recently met with the group and enjoyed discussing the issues important to its members.

"While I may not fully endorse every statement by every organization, I strongly defend their right to do so and support their promotion of constitutional principles," he said.

Milton said she believes some Democrats are pushing legislation that "is a direct threat to our constitutional rights and to our republic." She didn't cite examples.

Milton also expressed concern about a threat to free speech in the U.S. and the need to protect Second Amendment rights and "medical autonomy."

A Stamp Act PAC representative couldn't be reached.

The Stamp Act PAC is a state-registered political action committee based in Yorkville and created in May 2021, according to Illinois State Board of Elections records. Its purpose, the elections board website says, is "to support candidates who share the ideology of our organization."

Topics to be covered during the debate will include the politicization of "lettered" federal agencies, "big tech's" involvement in government and border control policies, a news release from the group indicated.

Doors will open for the debate at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $10, but Stamp Act PAC members who've paid their dues can get in for $5.

To register online, go to: bit.ly/3KIpcX7.

The newly redrawn 14th District encompasses parts of Kane, Will, DeKalb, Kendall, LaSalle, Bureau and Putnam counties.

Democratic U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood of Naperville represents the district and is the only Democrat running in the 14th.

Elena Kuhn, a spokeswoman for the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said she wasn't surprised GOP candidates are attending the debate. She accused them of "giving a platform to a shady PAC peddling disinformation to undermine our democracy."

The primary election is June 28. The general election is Nov. 8.