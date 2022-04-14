Route 53 ramp at Lake-Cook Road closed after semi overturns

The exit ramp from northbound Route 53 to Lake-Cook Road near Palatine is closed after a tractor-trailer overturned earlier today.

The vehicle overturned sometime before 7 a.m. and came to rest in a nearby ditch, according to traffic-monitoring website sigalert.com.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was extricated from the vehicle, according to the site. There is no word on the cause of the crash or the condition of the driver.

Authorities are diverting motorists in the area.