North Aurora authorities warn of man posing as village employee
Updated 4/14/2022 5:29 PM
A man pretending to be a water department employee tried to enter a home in North Aurora on Thursday, authorities said.
The man claimed he needed to go into a house on the 400 block of Juniper Drive around noon, according to a news release from the village. The homeowner refused, and the man left in a silver vehicle, heading south.
Water and public works department employees drive marked vehicles, carry village identification and are typically wearing uniforms or clothing with official logos, the news release said. If there's ever doubt, residents should ask to see identification, call village hall at (630) 897-8228 or dial 911.
Anyone with information about the impostor should call North Aurora police at (630) 897-8705.
