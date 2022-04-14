Naperville police search for missing 78-year-old woman

UPDATE: Authorities reported at 9:54 p.m. Thursday that Michele Farwell had been found.

Naperville police are searching for a 78-year-old woman who has a condition that places her in danger, authorities said.

Michele Farwell -- who's 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 125 pounds -- was least seen at 1300 S. Naper Blvd. at 6:47 p.m. Thursday, according to an alert from the Illinois State Police. She has red hair and was wearing a floral head scarf, a jean jacket, pink pants and white shoes.

Farwell is driving a green 2014 Ford Fusion with Illinois license plate BL58012.

Anyone with information about Farwell's whereabouts should call the Naperville Police Department at 630-420-6173 or call 911.