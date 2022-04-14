Momma Chef: Simple and delicious matzo-free Passover muffins

For those of us celebrating Passover, we know the week consists of matzo, matzo, and even more matzo.

I couldn't handle how much sugary cereal, yogurt, and chocolate-smeared matzo my kids consumed in the mornings. I did try Passover pancakes, but my two boys asked me if I had just made them with mashed potatoes in a circle (in their defense, the first ingredient was potatoes).

My kids love my Super Easy and Kid-Approved Muffins, but we do not eat these on Passover. So my challenge was set: Kid-Approved Passover Muffins. They were so much easier to create than I had anticipated.

I picked up some coconut and tapioca flour -- the grocery store was out of almond flour, my preferred flour substitute -- and swapped in those for whole wheat flour. I did have to add some extra baking soda and eggs since these flours do not rise like white or whole wheat flour. Oh! And did I mention these muffins are gluten-free as well? My kids were so excited when these came out of the oven, and I even got a big "thank you" from my middle son.

Karen Nochimowski of Deerfield, the mom behind MommaChef.com, has loved to cook for as long as she can remember. After friends and family begged to be let in on her culinary secrets, she decided to create a blog featuring the easy, quick recipes that everyone loved. All Momma Chef recipes are made with 6 ingredients or fewer and take less than 6 minutes of prep time.

Kids are sure to vote for adding the optional chocolate chips to these Matzo-free Passover muffins. - Courtesy of Karen Nochimowski

1½ cups almond, coconut or tapioca flour (or any combination of these 3 to equal 1½ cups)

3 overripe bananas

½ cup honey

2 teaspoons baking soda

3 large eggs

⅓ cup vegetable oil

½ cup chocolate chips, optional*

In a large mixing bowl, add all six ingredients above and blend with a hand mixer for three minutes.

Fill greased or paper-lined muffin cups half full.

Bake at 375 degrees for 17-19 minutes or until a toothpick inserted near the center comes out clean.

*You can add ½ cup chocolate chips (my kids prefer semi-sweet).

