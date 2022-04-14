Lincolnshire police: Officer struck by reckless driver on Milwaukee Avenue

A Lincolnshire police officer was hit by a car that police pursued because the driver was blocking Milwaukee Avenue traffic, authorities said.

Several people called 911 Thursday night to report a reckless driver at Milwaukee Avenue near Aptakisic Road, according to Lincolnshire police Cmdr. Kimberly Covelli. When police arrived, the driver started driving in circles across all lanes of Milwaukee Avenue, Covelli said.

An officer tried to block northbound traffic on Milwaukee Avenue to keep other drivers safe, but she was struck by the reckless driver after exiting her squad car, Covelli said.

The officer was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, treated and released.

After hitting the officer, the driver fled. Officers stopped the chase because it posed too much of a danger to the public, Covelli said.

Lincolnshire detectives are continuing to investigate.