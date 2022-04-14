Letter requesting money for Arlington Hts. police is a scam
Updated 4/14/2022 5:32 PM
The Arlington Heights Police Department has warned residents not to respond to a bogus letter asking for money for the police.
Police in Arlington Heights don't solicit donations via the mail or the phone, the department said.
Anyone with questions about the letters can call the department's Community Services Bureau at (847) 368-5330.
