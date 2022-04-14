Huntley-area crash ends with car engulfed in flames

This car caught fire Thursday after it struck a pole, flipped and then landed in a Huntley-area yard. Alex Vucha for Shaw Local News Network

A crash near Huntley ended with a vehicle engulfed in flames in a resident's backyard Thursday afternoon.

The crash, which took place on Ackman Road just east of Sawyer Street, occurred when the vehicle, traveling east, left the roadway, struck a light pole before flipping and landing in the backyard, Huntley police said.

The Huntley Fire Protection District was called to the scene about 2:35 p.m. and put out the fire, while the two teenagers who were in the car had made it out and were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, Huntley Battalion Chief Mike Pierce said.

In addition to the police, the Huntley public works staff also was on the scene, Pierce said, to make sure that leaking fuel didn't contaminate a nearby storm drain.

The public works team also repaired a transformer damaged by the crash, which caused a brief power outage, Pierce said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, police said.