Feder: XRT's Richard Milne steps away from morning show
Updated 4/14/2022 6:47 AM
Richard Milne, morning host at Audacy adult album alternative WXRT 93.1-FM, disclosed Wednesday that he has stepped away from the show for now to care for his wife, Charlene Milne, who has frontotemporal dementia.
"We're at end-stage now and this past Monday my love entered at-home hospice," Milne wrote in a heart-wrenching Facebook post. "I've never mentioned any of this on the air and, even now, just writing it hurts my heart. But I wanted you to know what's behind my absence from the XRT morning show as of late. I'll be back when I can."
Milne, a 36-year veteran of the station, has hosted mornings since 2020.
The couple met in 1988 when Charlene was in sales at XRT.
