30-year-old man shot to death in Round Lake Beach

A man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in what Round Lake Beach authorities are saying appears to be a targeted shooting.

The 30-year-old was found with what appeared to be a gunshot wound by police officers inside a residence on the 400 block of Meadow Green Lane while they were investigating a report of shots fired.

The man was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and was pronounced dead there.

An autopsy is being scheduled by the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force and Round Lake Beach Police Department continue to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Round Lake Beach detectives at (847) 546-2127 or the Lake County Crime Stoppers at: http://www.lakecountycrimestoppers.com/.