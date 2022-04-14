30-year-old man shot to death early Thursday in Round Lake Beach identified

A 30-year-old Round Lake Beach man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in what authorities are saying appears to be a targeted shooting.

Frank Robinson died from the gunshot wounds he sustained in the attack, Lake County Coroner's Office said Thursday afternoon following an autopsy.

Police found Robinson's body inside a home on the 400 block of Meadow Green Lane when responding to a report of shots fired. He was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville and pronounced dead there.

Officers found shell casings outside of the home.

Lake County Major Crimes Task Force spokesman Christopher Covelli said investigators believe Robinson was inside the home when he was struck by gunfire.

The task force and Round Lake Beach Police Department are investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Round Lake Beach detectives at (847) 546-2127 or the Lake County Crime Stoppers at: lakecountycrimestoppers.com/.