Traveling? Don't throw that mask away. Mask rule extended to May 3

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comMetra riders exit the train at the Palatine station recently. The federal is extending its face mask mandate on airplanes and public transit through May 3 because of concerns about the infectious COVID-19 variant, BA.2.

Passengers on planes, trains and buses will need to keep their face masks on through early May amid an increase in COVID-19 cases, the federal government announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration and U.S. Centers for Disease Control had set April 18 as the day restrictions on public transit, at airports and on flights would end.

But because of recent growth in COVID-19 cases caused by the highly infectious BA. 2 variant, mask requirements will continue through May 3, a CDC spokeswoman told the Daily Herald.

"CDC continues to monitor the spread of the omicron variant, especially the BA. 2 subvariant that now makes up more than 85% of U.S. cases," CDC public affairs specialist Jasmine Reed said. "Since early April, there have been increases in the seven-day moving average of cases in the U.S.

"In order to assess the potential impact the rise of cases has on severe disease, including hospitalizations and deaths, and health care system capacity, the CDC order will remain in place at this time."