Severe thunderstorms possible today, high winds Thursday

Severe thunderstorms are possible today with the potential for tornadoes south of Interstate 80 with high winds expected to last through Thursday. Daily Herald File Photo

Severe thunderstorms are expected to roll through parts of the Chicago suburbs later today and bring high winds that will last throughout much of Thursday.

The greatest storm risk for the area begins around 2 p.m. and will last through 8 p.m., according to forecasts from the National Weather Service office in Romeoville.

Gusts could reach as high as 65 mph in some parts and there's also potential for tornadoes south of Interstate 80, according to forecasts.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight and remain cool for the remainder of the week.

Meteorologists are also expecting sustained west-southwesterly winds throughout most of Thursday with gusts of up to 45 mph to 50 mph in much of the suburbs.

Those winds are expected to taper off Thursday evening, forecasts show.