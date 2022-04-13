Oil leaks into Aurora retention ponds

​​Authorities discovered oil leaking into two retention ponds Wednesday morning on the northeast side of Aurora, the Aurora Fire Department said.

The fire department responded to the ponds located at the intersection of Eola Road and Weber Drive at 10:47 a.m. and found the oil had traveled through the storm sewer, officials said.

The fire department said the spill originated from a leaky storage vessel and was noticed as a sheen on the pond surface. Booms and pads were placed in the ponds and sewers to prevent further contamination.

Naperville Fire Department and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency also aided the cleanup, and the fire department has reported no short- or long-term health or environmental hazards.