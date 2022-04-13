No recommendation yet on controversial downtown Des Plaines apartment building plan

A developer has proposed constructing a 131-unit apartment building in Des Plaines where the Journal & Topics Media Group now operates. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

An architectural rendering shows a 131-unit apartment building proposed for the corner of Webford and Graceland avenues in downtown Des Plaines. Courtesy of Des Plaines

Following remarks from many concerned residents during a public hearing Tuesday night, Des Plaines' planning and zoning board postponed making a recommendation on a controversial plan for a new downtown apartment building.

Instead, the public discussion will continue May 10.

About 20 people spoke to the board about the proposal during the hearing at city hall. Dozens more were in the audience, officials said.

A seven-story, 131-unit apartment building with a public restaurant and lounge has been proposed for the corner of Webford and Graceland avenues, a short walk from the downtown Metra station.

The Journal & Topics Media Group and a public parking lot are on the land now. The Journal & Topics operation likely would relocate elsewhere in Des Plaines if the project progresses, the media outlet has reported.

Barrington-based Compasspoint Development is behind the proposal. According to plans, the building would have a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments.

A public restaurant and lounge would be built on portions of the first two floors.

Resident-only amenities could include a fitness area, a rooftop swimming pool and deck, an indoor parking garage and a club room with a bar.

The property is zoned for general commercial use. Compasspoint wants the land to be rezoned and considered part of the central business district.

Compasspoint also is requesting variances from the city's building codes concerning parking-lot curbs and landscaping.

Those requests require reviews by the planning board and the city council.

Final approval from the council would be needed for the proposal to become reality.

To learn more about the plan, visit bit.ly/3r5ELjG.