Mayor: One person dead, suspect in custody after West Dundee shooting

Paul Valade/pvalade@dailyherald.comPolice investigate a reported shooting in the parking lot of Esporta Fitness on the 400 block of N 8th Street in West Dundee Tuesday evening.

One person is dead and a suspect is in custody following a Wednesday evening shooting in the parking lot of Esporta Fitness in West Dundee. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Police investigate a fatal shooting Wednesday evening in the parking lot of Esporta Fitness on the 400 block of North 8th Street in West Dundee. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

Police work the scene of a fatal shooting Wednesday evening in the parking lot of Esporta Fitness on the 400 block of North 8th Street in West Dundee. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

A man is dead after a shooting in West Dundee Wednesday evening.

West Dundee Mayor Chris Nelson said police had a suspect in custody after the shooting in parking lot outside Esporta Fitness in an outlot of Spring Hill Mall.

Nelson characterized the shooting as a dispute between two people and said there was no current danger to the public.

West Dundee police would not confirm whether a suspect was in custody but said the victim died at the scene.

About a dozen police officers were on the scene at Esporta at 7:30 p.m., with half the parking lot blocked off by police tape. No one answered the phone at the gym.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.