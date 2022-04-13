Mayor: One person dead, suspect in custody after West Dundee shooting
Updated 4/13/2022 8:10 PM
A man is dead after a shooting in West Dundee Wednesday evening.
West Dundee Mayor Chris Nelson said police had a suspect in custody after the shooting in parking lot outside Esporta Fitness in an outlot of Spring Hill Mall.
Nelson characterized the shooting as a dispute between two people and said there was no current danger to the public.
West Dundee police would not confirm whether a suspect was in custody but said the victim died at the scene.
About a dozen police officers were on the scene at Esporta at 7:30 p.m., with half the parking lot blocked off by police tape. No one answered the phone at the gym.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
