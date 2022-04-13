Man arrested in Brooklyn subway attack charged with terror
Updated 4/13/2022 1:50 PM
NEW YORK -- The man arrested in the shooting of 10 people on a Brooklyn subway has been charged with a federal terrorism offense.
The U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, Breon Peace, announced the charge against Frank R. James, 62, at a news conference Wednesday afternoon. James was taken into custody in Manhattan's East Village neighborhood shortly before the presser.
James is accused in the Tuesday attack on a crowded rush-hour train. Five people were in critical condition after the morning shooting, but all 10 gunshot victims were expected to survive.
