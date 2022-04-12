Two drivers injured in North Barrington collision

Two people were taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle accident Tuesday afternoon in North Barrington.

At 3:04 p.m., firefighters responded to a call reporting a crash on Route 22 and North Saddletree Lane, according to the Lake Zurich Fire Protection District.

Authorities said one vehicle rear-ended the other while on westbound Route 22.

One male driver and one female driver were taken by paramedics to Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital near Lake Barrington. The crash remains under investigation.