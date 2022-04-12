The Des Plaines Public Library hosts blood drive April 19
Updated 4/12/2022 1:46 PM
The Des Plaines Public Library will host a blood drive on Tuesday, April 19.
Appointments are available from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. in Meeting Room C at the library, 1501 Ellinwood Ave.
Make an appointment at vitalant.org or call (847) 258-4825.
