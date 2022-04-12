Man who cooperated with feds against 'Uncle Mick' cuts deal

Vincent "Uncle Mick" DelGiudice and defense attorney Carolyn Gurland leave the Dirksen Federal Courthouse in Chicago. DelGiudice was sentenced in March to 18 months in prison. Ashlee Rezin/Chicago Sun-Times, 2020

Federal prosecutors struck a deal Tuesday with a key agent in a massive international gambling ring who cooperated with investigators and may now avoid a criminal conviction.

Keith Benson, 51, publicly admitted his participation in the gambling ring run by Vincent "Uncle Mick" DelGiudice, who was sentenced in March to 18 months in prison.

Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher, brother of Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher, originally faced charges in the case. President Donald Trump pardoned Casey Urlacher in the final hours of his presidency, though.

