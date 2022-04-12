Man who cooperated with feds against 'Uncle Mick' cuts deal
Updated 4/12/2022 4:16 PM
Federal prosecutors struck a deal Tuesday with a key agent in a massive international gambling ring who cooperated with investigators and may now avoid a criminal conviction.
Keith Benson, 51, publicly admitted his participation in the gambling ring run by Vincent "Uncle Mick" DelGiudice, who was sentenced in March to 18 months in prison.
Mettawa Mayor Casey Urlacher, brother of Chicago Bears great Brian Urlacher, originally faced charges in the case. President Donald Trump pardoned Casey Urlacher in the final hours of his presidency, though.
