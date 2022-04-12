Illinois Democrats join Biden in taking aim at 'ghost guns'

Illinois Democrats -- with no GOP votes -- passed legislation to outlaw ghost guns in the waning hours of the legislative session late last week. Associated Press file photo

Illinois is poised to become the first state in the Midwest to ban "ghost guns," as Democrats respond to election-year pressure to curb violent crime and President Joe Biden wages a national war on the "do-it-yourself" firearms.

Holding up a ghost gun in the White House Rose Garden on Monday and warning that "anyone" can make a gun, Biden said "a domestic abuser can go from a gun kit to a gun in as little as 30 minutes."

The federal action comes just days after Illinois Democrats -- with no GOP votes -- passed legislation to outlaw ghost guns in the waning hours of the legislative session late last week.

