Illinois Democrats join Biden in taking aim at 'ghost guns'
Updated 4/12/2022 5:06 PM
Illinois is poised to become the first state in the Midwest to ban "ghost guns," as Democrats respond to election-year pressure to curb violent crime and President Joe Biden wages a national war on the "do-it-yourself" firearms.
Holding up a ghost gun in the White House Rose Garden on Monday and warning that "anyone" can make a gun, Biden said "a domestic abuser can go from a gun kit to a gun in as little as 30 minutes."
The federal action comes just days after Illinois Democrats -- with no GOP votes -- passed legislation to outlaw ghost guns in the waning hours of the legislative session late last week.
• For the full story, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.