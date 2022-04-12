Former Chicago alderman's secret deal with feds made public

The secret deal that former Alderman Danny Solis truck more than three years ago with federal prosecutors is now a public document.

A four-page deal known as a deferred-prosecution agreement hit the federal court docket Tuesday. Dated Dec. 26, 2018, it shows the feds agreed to charge Solis with one bribery count "based upon the substantial assistance" Solis had provided to law enforcement.

That assistance included turning on his colleagues and secretly recording conversations for the feds, as first reported by the Chicago Sun-Times less than a month after Solis signed the document.

• For the full report, visit chicago.suntimes.com.