Cook County needs election judges, poll technicians for June 28 primary

Suburban voters can do their part for local democracy and earn some cash in the process by registering to serve as an election judge for the Cook County Clerk's Office in the June 28 primary.

Clerk Karen A. Yarbrough is encouraging residents to consider serving as an election judge or polling place technician to work on Election Day. The clerk's office has 1,430 precincts that will require staffing with multiple judges.

Election judges are paid $200 and polling place technicians $365, and the clerk's office provides training for both positions.

The clerk's office also encourages high school and college students to consider serving as judges, as well as residents who are bilingual.

"Our Judges are the gatekeepers for election operations and their work is critically important to keeping Election Day operations running smoothly," Yarbrough said in a news release. "They are also the unsung heroes of our democratic process who provide a vital public service to voters on Election Day."

Anyone who wishes to serve on Election Day can apply online at cookcountyclerk.com/work.