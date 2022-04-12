Batavia District 101 could replace four elementary schools in new master facilities plan

J.B. Nelson Elementary School in Batavia is the oldest school in Batavia Unit District 101. The original portion of the building was constructed in 1955. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, April 2021

Batavia Unit District 101 has outlined the next steps of its "Building Our Future Together" master facilities plan, which may involve the replacement of Alice Gustafson, J.B. Nelson, H.C. Storm, and Louise White elementary schools.

District 101 held four engagement sessions in February and March to present information to the community and gather feedback. The final session on March 24 focused on bringing together information from the previous meetings.

"People really needed us to explain in great detail why it was more fiscally sound and makes more sense to rebuild some of our schools rather than renovate," Superintendent Lisa Hichens said. "So even though this plan touches all eight schools, people needed to understand why rebuilding makes more sense at four of our schools."

According to meeting documents, Alice Gustafson is the only school that would be more costly to replace than renovate. Renovating all four schools would cost $169.2 million, but rebuilding them would cost $135.3 million.

Issues with the four elementary schools include inadequate accessibility, secure entrances, roof conditions, and a lack of collaborative work environments.

"What we're hearing from the community is that 'we want to keep our eight schools; we don't want to decrease the number of schools.'" Hichens said. "The school district also has the goal of not displacing students."

Hichens said there are three funding options.

Option A would be substantially cheaper than the two other options but would only include minor improvements to school facilities.

"In that second session and every session after that, it became really clear that Option A -- even if it would actually put money back in the taxpayer's pocket -- was not the preferred option," Hichens said. "Almost unanimously people saw the need for us to continue to maintain and improve our buildings through either Option B or Option C."

According to documents, the B and C funding options would include replacing the four elementary schools. Option C, which has the most improvements, is the only option that would increase taxes.

The architectural firm DLR Group has assisted the development of the facilities plan since 2018.

Parents and community members will have a chance to see some of the concerns with J.B. Nelson School and Rotolo Middle School during an April 27 open house at both schools.

"What we're in the process of doing now is taking the ten top key ideas that came from these sessions, what was most important for the community to learn and see inside these buildings," said Holly Deitchman, district communications manager. "What we're doing is we're going out to the schools that best give a picture of what those challenges are currently within the buildings."

The district plans to create videos comparing the older and more modern schools, Deitchman said.

"We're going to try and give that so they don't have to go to every school to see this stuff," Deitchman said.

Hichens said the district plans to conduct a community-wide survey in early May.

The findings from all feedback sessions, open house events and the survey will be presented at the school board meeting on May 24.

"The board of education has no intent of putting something on the ballot that does not reflect what the community wants," Hichens said.

A final decision on the plan will be made by the school board in July, Hichens said.