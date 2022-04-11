Second person dead following Sunday shooting in Elgin

Elgin police investigators examine the scene of an early morning shooting Sunday that left six people injured on the 800 block of Congdon Avenue. Police said the injuries occurred when gunfire broke out at a gathering. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

Elgin police continue to investigate an early morning shooting Sunday that left six people injured. Police, who did not immediately disclose the nature or severity of the injuries, said the shots broke out during a gathering on the 800 block of Congdon Avenue. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

A second person has died following an early Sunday morning shooting at a gathering in Elgin.

Six people were injured during the shooting at the Blackhawk Apartments on Congdon Avenue on Elgin's east side at about 2 a.m., according to the Elgin Police Department. One man died Sunday.

Elgin police said in a Facebook post on Monday morning that a second male adult victim had now died. His name is being withheld and will be released by the Cook County medical examiner's office pending an autopsy.

Police say detectives continue to actively investigate the incident.

According to police, officers responded at 1:59 a.m. Sunday to the shooting on the 800 block of Congdon Avenue and found five people with injuries. They were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Officers later learned that a sixth victim had self-transported to a hospital, police said.

Sunday night, the Cook County medical examiner's office said Jonathan King, 32, of Elgin, died in an incident on the 900 block of Congdon Avenue. No cause of death was given, and the office did not say whether King was the man Elgin police said died in the shooting, was one of the others hurt in the shooting or even was involved in it.

King had been taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Authorities said the shooting appears to be an isolated event and detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division are investigating.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call (847) 289-2600. To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.