Rotarians buying tools for District 211 automotive students

Local Rotarians and the Hoffman Estates High School Applied Technology Department are launching a new program called "Operation Tool Kit" to provide aspiring auto mechanics with the equipment they need to pursue post-high-school applied technology programs, auto union internships and entry-level jobs.

The goal of the program is provide 20 to 25 require tool kits, which can cost $2,000 to $3,000, to students enrolled in the automotive programs at Hoffman Estates, Conant and Schaumburg high schools who struggle to pay for necessary tools.

The first Operation Tool Kit awards ceremony to recognize student achievement and celebrate this milestone will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 20 in the Hoffman Estates High School automotive lab.

For more than 30 years, the Rotary Clubs of Schaumburg/Hoffman Estates and Schaumburg Rotary A. M. have worked together to award over $800,000 in scholarships to local high school and community college applied technology students.