ID of one Elgin shooting victim confirmed

The Blackhawk Apartments on Congdon Avenue on Elgin's east side were the scene of a shooting Sunday that left two people dead and four injured. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Elgin police remain at the scene Monday to investigate an early Sunday morning shooting that left two people dead. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Elgin police investigators enter an apartment in Elgin Monday where an early Sunday morning shooting left two people dead. Rick West | Staff Photographer

A second person has died following an early Sunday morning shooting at a gathering in Elgin.

On Monday afternoon, Elgin police investigators remained at the Blackhawk Apartments on Congdon Avenue, where six people were shot about 2 a.m. Sunday. One man died that day.

In a news release Monday night, the Kane County coroner's office said that Jaysin Rodriguez, 19, of Elgin died early Sunday morning in the emergency room at Advocate Sherman Hospital. The preliminary cause of death was consistent with a gunshot wound, the news release said. Elgin police confirmed Rodriguez was shot at the apartment complex.

The police said in a Facebook post on Monday morning that a second man had died. His name was being withheld pending an autopsy by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

According to police, officers responded at 1:59 a.m. Sunday to the shooting on the 800 block of Congdon Avenue and found five people with injuries. The victims were taken to hospitals for treatment.

Officers later learned that a sixth victim had taken himself to a hospital, police said.

On Sunday night, the Cook County medical examiner's office said Jonathan King, 32, of Elgin died in an incident on the 900 block of Congdon Avenue. Officials did not provide a cause of death. They also did not say whether King was the man Elgin police said died in the shooting. King had been taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood.

Authorities said the shooting appears to be an isolated event, and detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division are investigating.

Sam Useni stood outside his apartment on Monday afternoon, watching police haul in investigative equipment. He lives in the apartment just below where the shooting happened. Useni said he works overnight at Sherman Hospital and wasn't home when the shooting occurred.

"It was a big surprise when I got home," he said of the parking lot full of police cars.

Useni said he has lived there for six years and has not seen anything like this before.

"I haven't had any problems," he said. "Nothing."

Anyone with information about the case should call (847) 289-2600. To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" at the beginning of the text. You can also visit cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more options on submitting a tip.