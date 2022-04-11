Former Trustee Bill Rekus followed his own advice and gave back to Mundelein

When William "Bill" Rekus first ran for the Mundelein village board in 2015, he was asked what single piece of advice he would share with his children.

Rekus said he'd tell them to be involved in their community.

"Give back," Rekus concluded.

Rekus certainly did that, dedicating much of his life to serving the people of Mundelein as a trustee and in volunteer positions.

Rekus, 77, died Saturday.

Rekus served as a Mundelein trustee for one term, from 2015 to 2019.

He was on the village board when the town was devastated by a flood in 2017, and he subsequently supported a $10 million flood-control plan that focused on the Western Slope neighborhood, which had suffered widespread damage.

Rekus also was focused on increasing village tax revenue by bringing new residential, commercial and retail development to town.

But Rekus wasn't just concerned about Mundelein's coffers. He also cared about the village's appearance, Mayor Steve Lentz recalled.

Rekus was a strong advocate for village parking lot enhancements at Park Street and Seymour Avenue, Lentz said, and he supported a plan to buy land on Route 45 near Diamond Lake, raze the commercial and residential buildings there and create a lakefront park.

"From day one as a trustee, Bill Rekus was all about making our town look nicer," Lentz said.

Former Trustee Ray Semple said he enjoyed working with Rekus on the board.

"He would not hesitate to voice his concerns or disagreements one on one or in a board meeting -- but he never made it personal," said Semple, who retired from board service last year. "He truly wanted what was best for the village of Mundelein and had no personal agendas."

Before joining the village board, Rekus served eight years on the village's plan commission, which advises the board on development projects. He also was on the Mundelein Community Days Commission, which oversees the village's premiere summertime community attraction, for more than a decade.

Rekus was active with the Lions Club, the Knights of Columbus, St. John Brebeuf Church in Niles and other organizations, too.

Professionally, Rekus worked in sales.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the Skaja Terrace Funeral Home, 7812 N Milwaukee Ave., Niles.

A prayer will be said for Rekus at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. A funeral Mass will be said at 11 a.m. that day at St. John Brebeuf Church, 8307 N. Harlem Ave., Niles.

Rekus' survivors include: his wife, Roberta; six children; 16 grandchildren; and a sister.

Instead of flowers, donations can be made to Lurie Children's Hospital or Catholic Charities.