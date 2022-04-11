Fire leaves Naperville restaurant severely damaged

A Naperville restaurant was damaged in a kitchen fire Monday night, according to the Naperville Fire Department.

At 6:56 p.m., a single fire engine was dispatched to a single-story restaurant on the 1700 block of Freedom Drive to investigate an active fire alarm, authorities said.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered black smoke coming from the roof vent.

Authorities said that firefighters promptly upgraded to general alarm after seeing the smoke.

Firefighters had to force their way into the restaurant, which had already closed for the night, according to authorities.

Authorities said that a fire inside the restaurant's kitchen was being held in check by a sprinkler system.

A hose was used to extinguish the remaining flames, and the fire was declared under control at 7:24 p.m., according to authorities.

The restaurant was vacant at the time, and there were no injuries.

The restaurant was deemed uninhabitable by the Naperville Transportation, Engineering and Development Team.

Authorities said that the fire caused $25,000 in damages.

Ten pieces of fire apparatus and 24 personnel in total were on scene, including units from the Lisle Woodridge Fire Department.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.