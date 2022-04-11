Fire leaves Buttermilk restaurant in Naperville severely damaged

A Naperville restaurant was damaged in a kitchen fire Monday night, according to the Naperville Fire Department.

At 6:56 p.m., a single fire engine was dispatched to Buttermilk, located at 1715 Freedom Drive, to investigate an active fire alarm, authorities said.

Upon arrival, firefighters discovered black smoke coming from the roof vent.

Authorities said that firefighters promptly upgraded to general alarm after seeing the smoke.

Firefighters had to force their way into the restaurant, which had already closed for the night, according to authorities.

Authorities said that a fire inside the restaurant's kitchen was being held in check by a sprinkler system.

A hose was used to extinguish the remaining flames, and the fire was declared under control at 7:24 p.m., according to authorities.

The restaurant was vacant at the time, and there were no injuries.

The restaurant was deemed uninhabitable by the Naperville Transportation, Engineering and Development Team.

Authorities said that the fire caused $25,000 in damages.

"It was mostly water damage from the sprinkler system and the suppression efforts," said Division Chief Daniel Smith.

The Lisle Woodridge Fire Department assisted.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.