Feder: Lauren Magiera leaves WGN, Kaitlin Sharkey leaves Fox 32

The ranks of Chicago's women sports anchors are noticeably smaller today.

Lauren Magiera signed off Sunday after six years as sports anchor and reporter at WGN-Channel 9.

The Nexstar Media station chose not to renew her contract, according to insiders.

Magiera, who grew up in the northwest suburbs and graduated from Barrington High School and the University of Alaska Anchorage, hosted a pregame show for the Green Bay Packers and worked for ABC affiliate WAOW in Wausau, Wisconsin, before joining WGN in 2016.

Coincidentally, sources are saying Sunday also turned out to be the last day for sports anchor and reporter Kaitlin Sharkey at Fox-owned WFLD-Channel 32.

What's behind her departure should become clear when we see her next move.

For now Sharkey is declining to comment and no one else at Fox 32 is talking.

The Wisconsin native and graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee joined the station two years ago -- at the start of the pandemic -- from Fox affiliate WITI in Milwaukee.

She replaced Shae Peppler as Fox 32's Chicago Bears reporter.

