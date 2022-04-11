Feder: Channel 9 lead sports anchor Roan to retire

Dan Roan will cap a 45-year career in sportscasting -- including the last 38 years as main sports anchor at WGN-Channel 9 -- with his long-rumored retirement next month.

Dominick Stasi, news director of the Nexstar Media station, confirmed in an email to staff Monday that Roan's last day on the air is May 26.

"For a long time, Dan's name has been synonymous with Chicago sports," Stasi wrote. "He's covered it all: The Jordan dynasty, three Blackhawks championships, World Series wins for the Sox and Cubs, and he got here just in time for the '85 Bears."

