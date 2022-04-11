 

Damaged, stolen vehicle found in Barrington Hills

 
By Jonah Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 4/11/2022 10:33 PM

A damaged, stolen vehicle was found in Barrington Hills, according to Barrington Hills police.

At 6:50 a.m. Sunday, Barrington Hills police responded to reports of a male suspect approaching residents on foot on the 200 block of County Line Road, authorities said.

 

Authorities described the man as possibly Hispanic, wearing black clothes and a white baseball cap.

Responding officers located a stolen vehicle at the 200 block of Steeplechase Road.

Authorities said the vehicle had been found crashed into nearby trees and abandoned.

The same type of vehicle was stolen from a nearby jurisdiction that same morning, police said.

Authorities believe that both incidents are related.

Barrington Hills police are asking that residents be vigilant in securing their vehicles, as there has been an increase in vehicle thefts.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing.

