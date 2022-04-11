Chips valued at $4,000 stolen at Rivers Casino, police say
Updated 4/11/2022 3:50 PM
Someone stole four, $1,000 casino chips off a baccarat table inside Rivers Casino in Des Plaines on Friday, police said.
The theft occurred about 1:30 p.m. in a high-limit area.
A gambler had stepped away to smoke, returned and discovered the missing chips.
The thief exchanged the chips for cash before leaving, police said. The thief was described as a bearded man who appeared to be between 35 and 45 years old.
