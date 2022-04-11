As summer approaches, Libertyville to consider outdoor dining regulations

Diners enjoy the outdoor eating area at the Townee Square Restaurant in Libertyville. The village allowed expansion of outdoor dining during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, and is considering recommendations for 2022. Paul Valade | Staff Photographer, 2020

Libertyville officials on Tuesday will consider post-pandemic outdoor dining regulations.

Like other communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, the village allowed additional temporary outdoor dining opportunities to accommodate customers and help restaurants.

But with the pandemic waning, village staff members reviewed the possibilities and are recommending a policy on temporary outdoor dining. The village board will consider their suggestions at 7 p.m. during an informal work session at village hall, 118 W. Cook Ave.

"We are pleased with the atmosphere that additional outdoor dining created over the past two summers," said John Spoden, community development director. "Outdoor dining acts as another conduit for patrons to enjoy the architecture, atmosphere and design of a genuine village."

As presented, temporary outdoor dining would be allowed between May 1 and Nov. 1 with a staff-issued permit. Any outdoor dining outside that time frame would be capped at 500 square feet unless parking is provided. Insurance listing Libertyville among the insured would be required.

Temporary outdoor dining on village property or in the public right of way would require the approval of the village administrator based on a staff recommendation to issue a permit.

The approval can be given only in areas that do not close off public access. Any proposed use of village property or right of way outside the 6-month window would require a license agreement and village board approval, according to the recommendations.

If a public space is used, a 4-foot-wide pedestrian path must be designated. Use of public parking spaces, streets or lots would be prohibited.

According to the recommendations, temporary outdoor dining would not require the applicant to provide parking. Permanent enclosures and permanent outdoor dining would have to meet the village zoning code.

Among other recommendations:

• Any use of louvers/glass or other type of enclosures should comply with the zoning code for providing parking.

• Amplification of live music would not be allowed and entertainment is prohibited after 9 p.m.

• Any use would have to comply with noise ordinance rules.

• Use of tents would require a tent permit but can be issued only for up to 6 months in any calendar year.

A temporary outdoor dining permit would cost $100 per season.