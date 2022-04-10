Update: One victim dead after shooting at Elgin party, five others injured

Elgin police investigators examine the scene of an early morning shooting Sunday that left one man dead and five people injured on the 800 block of Congdon Avenue. Police said the injuries occurred when gunfire broke out at a gathering. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

One man was killed and five other people were injured early Sunday when gunfire broke out at a gathering on Elgin's east side, police said.

The male victim succumbed to his injuries after being taken from the shooting scene to a hospital for treatment, police said. His name is being withheld and will be released by the Kane County Coroner's Office after an autopsy.

According to police, officers responding at 1:59 a.m. to a reported shooting at an apartment complex in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue located five people with injuries. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Officers later learned that a sixth victim had self-transported to a hospital, police said.

Police did not disclose information on the nature of the other victims' injuries or their conditions.

The shooting appears to be an isolated event, police said.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division are investigating the case and updates will be provided as they become available, police said.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call (847) 289-2600. To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.