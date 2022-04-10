Police: Six injured in shooting early Sunday at gathering in Elgin

Six people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out at a gathering on Elgin's east side, police said.

According to police, officers responding to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue at 1:59 a.m. located five people with injuries. They were later taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Officers later learned that a sixth victim had self-transported to a hospital, police said.

Police did not immediately disclose information on the nature of the victims' injuries or their conditions.

The shooting appears to be an isolated event, police said.

Detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division are investigating the case and updates will be provided as they become available, police said.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call (847) 289-2600. To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.