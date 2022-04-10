Olympic skaters return home to inspire the next generation

Ethan Cepuran of Glen Ellyn poses Sunday with the bronze medal he earned at the 2022 Olympic Winter Games in Beijing. Cepuran, a speed skater, stopped by his hometown with three fellow Olympians. "There's no point in doing a sport if you can't inspire the next generation," Cepuran said. "Winning the medal was amazing but you get to relive that moment every time you share it with a kid." Karie Angell Luc for the Daily Herald

Olympic speed skater Ethan Cepuran and three teammates greeted fans and supporters, and shared some keys to their success, during a visit Sunday to his hometown of Glen Ellyn.

Cepuran, a 2018 Glenbard West High School graduate who won a bronze medal at the Beijing Games in February, was joined by speedskating colleagues Austin Kleba, 22, of Campton Hills, Andrew Heo, 21, of Warrington, Pennsylvania, and Emery Lehman, 25, from Oak Park.

Their visit to the B.R. Ryall YMCA of Northwestern DuPage County was part of the US Speedskating Tour of Olympians Driven by Toyota, which included a second stop Sunday in Glenview.

The midday event in DuPage County included a question-and-answer session plus photo opportunities for families and fans.

"There's no point in doing a sport if you can't inspire the next generation," said Cepuran, who is leaving the door open for a possible Olympic return in 2026. "Winning the medal was amazing, but you get to relive that moment every time you share it with a kid."

"I'm very excited," Kleba added. "It's great to be here and obviously inspiring the youth is a unique experience to be able to do."

Among the skaters' young fans were siblings Olive Deegan, 7, and Clare Deegan, 11, of Glen Ellyn. They each got a chance to hold Cepuran's bronze medal.

"It's really cool," Clare said. "It's kind of heavy."

Drills demonstrated on Sunday included footwork and arm motion, which the children seemed eager to pursue. Even a toddler was seen trying the foot activity.

The Olympians will be back in Glen Ellyn May 26 for the YMCA's Annual Meeting and Champions Dinner at Abbington Distinctive Banquets. For tickets and sponsorships, visit https://www.brryallymca.org.