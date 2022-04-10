'Now I fear for my kids' safety': One dead, five injured after shooting at Elgin party

Maintenance workers clean up after an early morning shooting Sunday left one man dead and five people injured at an apartment building on the 800 block of Congdon Avenue in Elgin. Police said the injuries occurred when gunfire broke out at a gathering. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

Elgin police continue to investigate an early morning shooting Sunday that left one man dead and five people injured. Police said the shots broke out during a gathering on the 800 block of Congdon Avenue. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

Gunfire erupted during a gathering at an Elgin apartment building early Sunday morning, leaving one man dead and five other partygoers injured, authorities said.

The male victim succumbed to his injuries after being taken from the shooting scene to a hospital for treatment, police said. His name is being withheld and will be released by the Kane County Coroner's Office after an autopsy, authorities said.

According to police, officers responding at 1:59 a.m. Sunday to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Congdon Avenue located five people with injuries. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment.

Officers later learned that a sixth victim had self-transported to a hospital, police said.

Police did not disclose information Sunday on the nature of the other victims' injuries or their conditions, or any details regarding possible suspects.

Residents at the Blackhawk Apartments on the city's east side milled outside later Sunday morning as police investigators conducted interviews and gathered evidence. Maintenance crews repaired a shattered door and swept up debris, while some tenants checked their vehicles in the parking lot for damage.

Trishana Curtis, a mother of two who lives in the building where the shots were fired, said she and her children spent the night with her sister.

"Now I fear for my kids' safety," she said. "I've never been through anything like this. It was so close. I don't even want to bring my kids back."

Another resident, Vi Barber, said she was asleep when she was awoken by vibrations from people stomping around, and then the sound of gunshots.

"It freaked me out," she said.

After the first shots were fired, she heard someone say, "Are you all right?"

"And I heard some more poppings," Barber said.

Barber said she has called police several times to complaint about noisy people at the apartment building.

"I'm moving," she added. "I was already looking, but now this is my excuse."

Jenny Guerreiro, who lives in the apartment next to where the shooting began, said she heard loud, continuous shots, followed by people yelling and running up and down the stairs.

She said she later saw police officers trying to resuscitate a shooting victim.

Raul Huerta, who lives in the building where the shots were fired, said it occurred on the third floor. He said his wife Edy was awakened by the last two shots and looked out a window to see a man try to cross between two buildings before falling down.

Residents said they were shaken by the shooting and expressed frustration with conditions at the complex.

"It's been getting worse around here," resident Nancy Bandares said. "There has been a lot of people up at night keeping us up.

"I'm just trying to move out here anyway," she added.

Authorities said the shooting appears to be an isolated event and detectives from the Elgin Police Department's Major Investigations Division and Special Investigations Division are investigating.

Anyone with information that may assist is asked to call (847) 289-2600. To text a tip, send a message to 847411 and include "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information. You can also visit www.cityofelgin.org/crimetip for more crime tip options.