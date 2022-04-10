Naperville honoring military heroes with street banner program

Naperville will honor local military heroes with a street banner program set to debut in time for Memorial Day.

The Naperville Salutes program, honoring active service members and veterans from Naperville, will feature banners displayed on city light posts twice a year for a period of 60 to 90 days. The first round of banners will be up from May through mid-July, and the second round will be from August through November to correspond with Veterans Day.

The banners will be displayed in downtown Naperville on Jefferson Street from Mill Street to the river, on Mill Street from the BNSF train tracks to Jackson Street, on the Riverwalk near Centennial Beach, and in Central Park.

Those interested in nominating someone should visit naperville.il.us/naperville-salutes to fill out a nomination form. Approximately 150 banners are available for each of the two display periods.

Applicants will be selected at random, but nominees not chosen for 2022 will be placed on a waiting list for future installations. To be eligible, nominees must have resided in Naperville at some point.

Naperville Salutes is a joint effort between the city of Naperville, VFW, Naperville Public Arts Task Force, Naperville Park District, Naperville Heritage Society, Freedom Heroes of Naperville and Naperville Responds for Veterans.