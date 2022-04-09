Suburban Skyview: 'N-shaped' building in the east-west corridor is Naperville's most iconic building.

Famed architect Helmut Jahn designed the 'N-shaped' building off Interstate 88. It's Naperville's most iconic office building. Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

The most iconic office building in the suburbs greets motorists daily as they flow up and down the east-west corridor along Interstate 88.

It's known as the "N Building." Famed architect Helmut Jahn, who Newsweek magazine named the "Flash Gordon of American architecture," designed the 10-story Naperville building, which boasts a unique saw-toothed design that makes it pop up from the flat landscape.

Jahn died May 8, 2021, after being struck by two vehicles while cycling in Campton Hills, not far from his historic Seven Oaks Farm in St. Charles.

Jahn's projects include the Thompson Center in downtown Chicago, the neon tunnel in the United Airlines Terminal 1 at O'Hare International Airport, and the 31-story octagonal Oakbrook Terrace Tower, which was his largest architecture marvel outside Chicago.

