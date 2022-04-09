Share your views on South Barrington redevelopment proposal

A developer has proposed building a large light industrial and business complex on the southeast corner of Higgins and Bartlett roads. The Arboretum of South Barrington shopping mall is on the opposite corner (upper left). Paul Valade | Staff Photographer

You can learn more about a redevelopment plan for the former Allstate Insurance Co. campus in South Barrington, and weigh in on the proposal, during a public hearing Tuesday.

A large, light industrial and business complex has been proposed for the roughly 67-acre site, on the southeast corner of Higgins and Bartlett roads. The Arboretum of South Barrington shopping center is on a different corner of the same intersection.

Plans from Texas-based Hillwood Development Co. call for five buildings ranging from 116,730 square feet to 141,950 square feet each. In total, the buildings would occupy 647,790 square feet of space and create the largest industrial complex in the village.

The new development would be called Gateway 90 at South Barrington.

Tuesday's public hearing will be held during the plan commission meeting beginning 6:30 p.m. at village hall, 30 S. Barrington Road.

Officials will consider requests from the developer to rezone the property for the proposed development; grant a special use permit for office, warehouse, distribution, product processing and data centers; and grant some zoning code variations.

The village board could vote on the proposal as soon as Thursday, officials have said.

Allstate had offices on the property until consolidating in Northbrook in 2012. Its buildings were razed years ago.