Kids gather thousands of eggs at Arlington Heights Easter hunt

    Children leave the start line during the Community Egg Hunt Extravaganza Saturday at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

    Lingle Mao, 4, of Arlington Heights shows her parents the eggs she gathered during the Community Egg Hunt Extravaganza Saturday at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

    Charlotte Anderson, 6, of Arlington Heights, left, and her brother Connor, 11, visit with the Easter Bunny during the Community Egg Hunt Extravaganza Saturday at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

    Plastic eggs were placed on the lawn during the Community Egg Hunt Extravaganza Saturday at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 4/9/2022 3:40 PM

The Easter Bunny was busy at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum this year, depositing 5,099 plastic eggs for kids to gather during Saturday's Community Egg Hunt Extravaganza.

"It's a nice family event that we've been offering," said museum Administrator Dan Schoeneberg. "It's a way for kids and families to come on out on the grounds, find some Easter eggs and explore the museum grounds."

 

Schoeneberg said the event is a fundraiser for the Arlington Heights Historical Society, which serves as a partner to the museum.

Tickets cost $8 with three start times, allowing each child to collect a dozen eggs.

"We're just glad to have everybody out today and really just enjoying a little bit of sunshine and some Easter egg hunting," Schoeneberg said.

