Kids gather thousands of eggs at Arlington Heights Easter hunt
Updated 4/9/2022 3:40 PM
The Easter Bunny was busy at the Arlington Heights Historical Museum this year, depositing 5,099 plastic eggs for kids to gather during Saturday's Community Egg Hunt Extravaganza.
"It's a nice family event that we've been offering," said museum Administrator Dan Schoeneberg. "It's a way for kids and families to come on out on the grounds, find some Easter eggs and explore the museum grounds."
Schoeneberg said the event is a fundraiser for the Arlington Heights Historical Society, which serves as a partner to the museum.
Tickets cost $8 with three start times, allowing each child to collect a dozen eggs.
"We're just glad to have everybody out today and really just enjoying a little bit of sunshine and some Easter egg hunting," Schoeneberg said.
