Former Metea Valley music teacher accused of sexually abusing student

A former Metea Valley High School music teacher is charged with sexually abusing and assaulting a student over several years.

Bail was set at $500,000 Saturday morning for Nathan Bramstedt, 43, of Oswego.

DuPage County Assistant State's Attorney Mike Fisher said the victim had a mental-health issue that Bramstedt took advantage of to begin a friendship with the student in 2017. The sexual abuse and assaults started in 2019, when the girl was 17.

According to Fisher, more than 30 incidences of assault and abuse happened, many in rooms at the Aurora school, including a library, an auditorium, a media laboratory and a choral classroom.

Fisher said Bramstedt continued to send computer messages to the victim after she blocked his texts. In one message, Fisher said, Bramstedt wrote he thought he might have "groomed" the victim. In another, Bramstedt said he was "freaking out about cops and school and prison" and would kill himself, Fisher said.

Bramstedt faces nine felony counts of criminal sexual assault and two felony counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. If found guilty, he faces a sentence of 36 to 60 years in prison, Fisher said.

Bramstedt was taken into custody Friday. He would need to post $50,000 bond to be freed before the trial.

Fisher said Bramstedt no longer works for the school.

Bramstedt's attorney, David Camic, argued for a lesser bail, saying Bramstedt has remained in the area despite knowing for a year he was under investigation.

State records indicate Bramstedt has had a teaching license since 2001.