Daily Herald nets 10 finalists in Headline Club Lisagor Awards contest

Grayslake Central's Mia Morello reacts as she clears 12 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault at the Lake County girls track meet at Antioch High School last May. John Starks | Staff Photographer

Ten Daily Herald submissions have been named finalists in the Chicago Headline Club's annual journalism contest.

The awards, named after former Chicago Daily News Washington bureau chief and columnist Peter Lisagor, will be announced May 6 in Chicago.

"It's always rewarding to know your peers in the industry feel your work has value, but the real reason we do this is for our readers," Executive Editor Jim Baumann said. "We based most of our entries on stories that really resonated with them."

Staff Writer Katlyn Smith is a finalist in three categories.

Dailyherald.com is up against the Chicago Sun-Times and the Better Government Association for best website.

Remaining finalists include:

Deadline reporting

• Katlyn Smith, Lauren Rohr, Scott Morgan, Jake Griffin, Marni Pyke, Russell Lissau, Paul Valade, Mark Welsh for "Aftermath of a tornado" on the tornadoes that tore through Naperville and Woodridge.

• Christopher Placek for "Da 'Burbs" on the Chicago Bears' plans to purchase the former Arlington Park Racecourse in Arlington Heights.

Education reporting

• Madhu Krishnamurthy for "Representation matters: How schools are building diversity into the curriculum."

Science or technology reporting

• Katlyn Smith for "Miracle Baby."

Feature story or series

• James Fuller for "It was all chaos: 20 years after Elgin mass shooting."

Sports photo

• John Starks for "Made it."

Design (print)

• Amanda Erd

• Sean Stangland

Health or science reporting on COVID-19

• Katlyn Smith for "Three times, it wasn't goodbye."