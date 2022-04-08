Second place, Visual Art -- 'Kate'
Posted4/8/2022 4:51 PM
Judge's comment: The simple beauty of this fleeting moment is reinforced with complimentary colors and intricate details. This digital piece is a striking example of rendering hair and skin to look realistic while engaging the viewer with motion and texture.
