Historian to present 'Fun in Elgin' at library Monday night

Championship baseball games, circus elephants and car races will be topics of conversation as historian Linda Rock presents "Fun in Elgin," a talk about summer fun from Elgin days of yore.

The presentation will take place at 7 p.m. Monday at the Gail Borden Library, 270 N. Grove Ave. in Elgin. It also will be offered virtually via Zoom.

Rock, a former teacher, has been part of the Elgin History Museum for more than 30 years, assisting with exhibits as well as organizing artifacts and archival material. Her presentation on Monday will feature Elgin memorabilia and images from the museum.

To register, go to gailborden.info/register, call (847) 429-4597 or visit at any library location.