Former WGN weatherman dies at 69
Updated 4/8/2022 9:00 PM
Former WGN weatherman Jim Ramsey, whose signature baritone voice and kindly demeanor were staples of the network's news broadcasts for three decades, has died at age 69, the network announced Friday.
Ramsey handled weekend and morning broadcasts and filled in for Tom Skilling, spending 30 years at the station before retiring in 2017.
