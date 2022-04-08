First place, Visual Art -- 'The Husk'
Posted4/8/2022 4:52 PM
Judge's comment: This haunting figure evokes strong emotions while raising questions about the fragility of our bodies and alluding to a dystopian narrative. The artist displays a mastery of materials in this figurative sculpture that sets this piece apart from the other submissions.
