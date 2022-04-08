Feder: Brad Edwards still 'CBS 2's biggest cheerleader'

Despite losing his role as main news anchor at WBBM-Channel 2, a gracious Brad Edwards said he will "always be CBS 2's biggest cheerleader."

After three years alongside co-anchor Irika Sargent, Edwards will shift next month to primary anchor for CBS News Chicago, the 24/7 streaming news service, and continue as an investigative reporter at the CBS-owned station.

The move was prompted by the hiring of Joe Donlon, announced this week by CBS 2 president and general manager Jennifer Lyons and news director Jeff Harris.

"I have always known that chair was not mine," Edwards replied to my inquiry. "It was an honor, and Joe is a fantastic 'next' to join my dear friend Irika, and new pals [meteorologist] Albert [Ramon] and [sports anchor] Marshall [Harris]. They will make a great team. I'm excited about the new chair Jennifer and Jeff have pulled out for me -- delivering our critically important content to new audiences. Let's go!"

The Michigan native came to CBS 2 via Indianapolis and Detroit as a reporter in 2012 and was an unexpected choice when he was tapped as anchor in 2019.

Last summer Edwards was awarded the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow for Excellence in Writing, drawing praise from CBS 2 news boss Harris as "one of the finest storytellers and writers in our industry," adding: "And what he produces is as close to art as we can get with words, sound and video."

